IAEA Helps 20 Asia-Pacific Nations Use Nuclear Tools to Safeguard Water Supplies

Twenty countries across Asia and the Pacific have strengthened their ability to assess and manage water resources using isotope hydrology, according to a new International Atomic Energy Agency report. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi launched the publication on the margins of the agency's 70th General Conference, highlighting the results of support for scientific training, laboratory facilities and water management. The findings show how a better understanding of groundwater can support public policy, more reliable water supplies and economic activity.

Groundwater accounts for 30% of the Earth's available freshwater, but its slow replenishment leaves supplies vulnerable to excessive extraction and pollution from human activities. Isotope hydrology helps scientists investigate these resources by analysing the isotopic fingerprints that reveal water's movement, age and quality. This information gives authorities a clearer picture of where water comes from, how aquifers recharge and what may threaten their long-term sustainability.

Over 20 years, nearly 300 scientists from 19 Asia-Pacific countries completed IAEA-supported isotope hydrology training, and 156 facilities capable of isotope analysis were established. The investment has expanded national capacity to study water resources accurately and efficiently, giving governments stronger evidence for decisions on extraction and protection. Countries with established expertise are also helping train their neighbours, extending the benefits of the programme across the region.

Training and laboratories put water analysis within reach

Viet Nam illustrates the scale of this capacity building, with 50 people trained through the IAEA technical cooperation programme and 18 facilities equipped to conduct isotope hydrology analyses. The country now shares its expertise with regional partners, including by hosting fellows who gain practical experience with laboratory equipment. Soukthakhane Singsonesack, a fellow from the Lao People's Democratic Republic, emphasized the value of hands-on training for researchers who will operate similar facilities at home.

Mélanie Vital, an isotope hydrologist in the IAEA's Division of Physical and Chemical Sciences, explained that isotopic analysis allows researchers to trace water's characteristics and behaviour. Trained staff and suitable equipment make it possible to generate the data needed to assess groundwater quality and sustainability. That evidence can help policymakers develop management plans that improve access to clean water and support more sustainable extraction.

Indonesia turns groundwater evidence into national policy

Indonesia has connected scientific research with government decisions through cooperation supported by the IAEA under the Regional Cooperative Agreement (RCA). Collaboration between the Centre for the Application of Isotopes and Radiation and the Groundwater Conservation Centre has strengthened coordination between isotope hydrologists and national authorities. Isotope data now contributes to water management decisions, national groundwater monitoring programmes and guidelines for groundwater protection.

Tri Retno, a senior researcher at Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency, said the technique had improved understanding of groundwater age, aquifer flow patterns, recharge processes and possible contamination sources. These findings provide an evidence base for decisions about where to monitor supplies, how to protect them and how to manage their use sustainably. The report presents Indonesia's experience as an example of translating specialist analysis into practical public policy.

Reliable water supplies support businesses and rural livelihoods

Malaysia has improved groundwater monitoring, management and use, bringing economic benefits to manufacturing and electronics businesses through more reliable water supplies. Better water management has also supported increased investment and agricultural productivity in rural areas, demonstrating the connection between resource planning and livelihoods. IAEA Programme Management Officer Khemphone Phaokhamkeo said scientific data helps countries secure water for agriculture, manufacturing and industry, supporting economic activity.

The publication joins the RCA impact assessment series, following studies on radiotherapy, mutation breeding, non-destructive testing, air quality monitoring and food safety. The IAEA will host the 17th International Symposium on Isotope Hydrology at its Vienna headquarters in May 2027, bringing experts together to discuss analytical advances, water management applications, and research and training needs. Participants will explore contributions to the United Nations Water Action Decade and learn how to join the IAEA's Global Water Analysis Laboratory Network.