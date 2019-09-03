Earthquake hits Romania, felt reports from Bucharest, other cities

An earthquake has hit parts of Romania, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 4.9 on the Ritcher scale.

The epicenter of the quake was located 53 km east of Brasov at a depth of 120 km.

Several felt reports came from Bucharest and a number of other cities. Most of the reports by the witnesses on the EMSC website said the quake was minor and barely felt.

One witness 70 km southwest from the epicenter said, "I didn't feel it. My colleagues did. It was light."

Another said, "Very short and almost imperceptible earth shake"

One witness from Bucharest reported, "Very light shake on 6th floor in sector 2, Bucharest. I received the alert on phone, I stayed without to move and felt it after 11-12sec."