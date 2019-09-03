Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS V6.3 and Enterprise PL/I for z/OS V5.3

Compuware Corporation, the world's leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support for IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS V6.3 and PL/I for z/OS V5.3.

Compuware collaborated with IBM to ensure that its solutions—including Abend-AID, File-AID, ISPW, Strobe, Topaz and Xpediter—work for customers installing or upgrading to these new releases of COBOL and PL/I.

Compuware is excited by the introduction of 64-bit COBOL program executables as well as enhanced support for UTF-8 which will increase developer productivity and facilitate application modernization. Compuware is working closely with customers who want to exploit these new COBOL and PL/I features in their own applications.

"Compuware Topaz together with IBM's new versions of COBOL and PL/I make it easy for next-gen developers to be both productive and creative on the mainframe," said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. "Our solutions excel at helping enterprises mainstream their mainframes so they can continue to attract next-gen talent and get the most from their Z Systems investments."

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.

Follow us on:

For Sales and Marketing Information

Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 800-521-9353, compuware.com.

Copyright © 2019, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.