International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Strong earthquake hits off coast of Oregon, Tsunami not expected

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 05-09-2019 21:06 IST
Strong earthquake hits off coast of Oregon, Tsunami not expected

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A strong earthquake has hit the off coast region of Oregon on Thursday morning, according to United States Geological Survey earthquake alerts.

The earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale but there are no warnings of Tsunami on the coastline, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 192 miles west of Coos Bay on Oregon's south coast, according to the National Geological Survey.

Oregon also saw an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 last week on Thursday morning.

Oregon is a coastal US state in the Pacific Northwest known for its diverse landscape of forests, mountains, farms, and beaches.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019