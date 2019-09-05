Strong earthquake hits off coast of Oregon, Tsunami not expected

A strong earthquake has hit the off coast region of Oregon on Thursday morning, according to United States Geological Survey earthquake alerts.

The earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale but there are no warnings of Tsunami on the coastline, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 192 miles west of Coos Bay on Oregon's south coast, according to the National Geological Survey.

Oregon also saw an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 last week on Thursday morning.

Prelim M5.9 Earthquake off the coast of Oregon Sep-05 15:02 UTC, updates https://t.co/aEyIKnuGd3 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 5, 2019

Oregon is a coastal US state in the Pacific Northwest known for its diverse landscape of forests, mountains, farms, and beaches.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.