Science News Summary: Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel, say, scientists

Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel, say, scientists

Scotland's fabled Loch Ness monster could possibly be a giant eel, scientists said on Thursday after an intensive analysis of traces of DNA in the Loch's icy waters. The results ruled out the presence of large animals such as dinosaurs, they said.

