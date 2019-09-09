DPIIT to ensure recycling of plastic waste collected on 2 Oct

As part of Prime Minister's call to action for Plastic Waste Management, during his Independence Day speech, the theme of this year's Swachhta hi Sewa is Plastic Waste Management. Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is playing a critical two-fold role for the success of the campaign as mandated by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

First, DPIIT will ensure recycling of plastic waste collected on 2nd October 2019 in cement kilns and second, collect plastic waste through nationwide shramdaan on 2nd October 2019. For this DPIIT has requested all the State Governments and Union Territories to mobilize the Industrial Parks in States and Union Territories for collection of plastic waste across all Industrial Estates, Parks, Corridors, Nodes and Industrial Areas for the Swachhta hi Sewa 2019 campaign beginning from 11th September 2019.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has requested DPIIT to mandate the use of plastic waste by cement kilns and DPIIT will ensure that all collected plastic waste may be recycled in cement kilns by Diwali this year.

On 2nd October, for the Swachhta hi Sewa campaign this year, DPIIT personnel will undertake Shramdaan and ensure the collection of plastic waste in and around industrial areas all across the country.

DPIIT has requested State Governments to sensitize Industrial Parks by focusing on Plastic Waste Management on a sustained and continuous basis. State and Union Territory Governments will monitor the campaign through their nodal teams to be set up by them.

(With Inputs from PIB)