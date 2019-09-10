International Development News
Arunachal: 105 butterfly species documented in Ziro meet

PTI Itanagar
Updated: 10-09-2019 11:12 IST
Some 105 butterfly species were documented during the sixth edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet held recently in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, the event organizer said on Tuesday. The key species recorded were the Bhutan Glory, Brown Gorgon, White Dragontail and Manipur Jungle Queen.

Three species Scarce Blue Oakleaf, Hairy Angle, and Slate Awl -- were documented for the first time at Ziro, event organizer NgunuZiro said in a statement. The meet concluded on Sunday.

More than 100 species of moths, including the elusive Apatani Glory, were also documented, it said. Participants from across the country gave presentations on butterflies and moths.

Workshops were also held for students and local attendees, it said. Divisional Forest Officer of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, Koj Rinya said the proposal by NgunuZiro to declare Kaiser-i- Hind species as the state butterfly of Arunachal Pradesh is being considered for approval.

The meet was inaugurated by district Deputy Commissioner Chukhu Takar on September 4. He had then released a book titled "Butterflies of Ziro", containing images and information about 186 species of butterflies documented during earlier editions of the meet.

COUNTRY : India
