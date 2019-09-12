Argentina inflation expected at 53% in Dec 2019, then 34% in 2020 - treasury officials

International Development News
Reuters Buenos Aires
Updated: 12-09-2019 04:51 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Argentina's inflation rate is expected at 53% in December 2019, but will fall back to 34% the following year, according to projections in the forthcoming 2020 budget, treasury officials said on Wednesday. The budget also predicts Argentina's economy to contract by an average of 2.6% in 2019, but to return to growth of 1% in 2020.

The treasury officials, who asked not to be identified, said the budget would be sent to Congress on Sept. 16.

