California: Earthquake rattles Long Beach, nearby cities

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck Long Beach city in California on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was also felt in nearby cities.

There have been no reports of any damage due to the earthquake but many people were woken up by the tremors that shook the region during the middle of the night.

Dozens of people are now tweeting about the earthquake in California. The tremors were also purportedly felt in Los Angeles and Huntington Beach as well.

Felt it in Studio City. #earthquake — Adam Graham (@adagraha) September 14, 2019

Earthquake near Huntington Beach.... stay woke y'all. — ᴍɪ ᴄɪᴇʟɪᴛᴏ ʟɪɴᴅᴏ (@AlejandroJayy) September 14, 2019

Further details about the earthquake in Long Beach, California are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.