California: Earthquake rattles Long Beach, nearby cities

Many people woke up to an earthquake in Long Beach and other cities of California.

Devdiscourse News Desk Long Beach
Updated: 14-09-2019 15:36 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck Long Beach city in California on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The earthquake was also felt in nearby cities.

There have been no reports of any damage due to the earthquake but many people were woken up by the tremors that shook the region during the middle of the night.

Dozens of people are now tweeting about the earthquake in California. The tremors were also purportedly felt in Los Angeles and Huntington Beach as well.

Further details about the earthquake in Long Beach, California are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
