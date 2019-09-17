International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UN adopts Afghan resolution without China's 'Belt and Road'

PTI United Nations
Updated: 17-09-2019 21:43 IST
UN adopts Afghan resolution without China's 'Belt and Road'

United Nations, Sep 17 (AP) The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a compromise resolution extending the UN political mission in Afghanistan. It drops a Chinese demand to include a reference to China's USD 1 trillion "belt and road" initiative but stresses the need for regional connectivity.

China and Russia had clashed with the US and other Security Council members Monday over China's insistence on including its flagship global program in the resolution. After negotiations dragged into Monday night, a compromise was hammered out and adopted on Tuesday morning. US Ambassador Kelly Craft said the resolution would have been stronger if not for the insistence of a member state — a clear reference to China — to highlight "national political priorities."

Germany's UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said the resolution puts the Afghan people "in the center."(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019