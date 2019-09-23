Cyclone 'HIKAA' adjoining east-central Arabian sea moves nearly westwards

The Cyclonic Storm 'HIKAA' over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd September, 2019 over the same region near latitude 20.4°N and longitude 65.7°E, about 490 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 520 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 710 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a deep depression.

Warnings:

(i) Wind warning

Strong wind, speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, very likely to prevail along & off Gujarat coast during next 12 hours and decrease thereafter.

Gale wind, speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph very likely to prevail over the northeast and adjoining east-central the Arabian Sea, which is likely to become 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea by 23rd evening and decrease thereafter becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by 24th morning. It is likely to be squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph, over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and is likely to increase gradually becoming 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from 24th morning for subsequent 06 hours. It will gradually decrease thereafter becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by 25th morning along & off Oman coast.

(ii) Sea condition

The sea condition is very likely to be rough along & off Gujarat coast during next 12 hours. Sea conditions will be high over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours and very rough during subsequent 12 hours. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and high during subsequent 24 hours. It will become rough to very rough thereafter.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the northeast and adjoining east-central the Arabian Sea till 24th morning and into northwest & adjoining the west-central the Arabian Sea till 25th morning.

(With Inputs from PIB)