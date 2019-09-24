Turkey: Earthquake shakes Istanbul, nearby cities; no damage reported

An earthquake has shaken Turkey's capital Istanbul and nearby cities on Tuesday, according to real-time EMSC. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 4.7. The organization received most of the felt reports from Istanbul and a few are also being received from nearby cities.

Dozens of people are taking to Twitter to share their experiences during the Istanbul earthquake.

#earthquake in Istanbul this morning. Anyone else felt it? The floor shook! https://t.co/7X50jQ3x0O — χu̯aŋkaɾlos (@jcmartinezbelda) September 24, 2019

Recent earthquake here in Yeşilköy, Istanbul for a few seconds. I wonder how strong it is 'cause neighbors panicked. — jpenaflor (@j_annpenaflor) September 24, 2019

Also Read: U.S.-China trade war an opportunity for Turkey -Turkish minister

No damage or injuries have been reported after the earthquake.

Also Read: Turkey says Washington is stalling on Syria 'safe zone'

Further details are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.