Turkey: Earthquake shakes Istanbul, nearby cities; no damage reported

An earthquake has shaken Turkey's capital Istanbul and nearby cities on Tuesday, according to real-time EMSC. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 4.7. The organization received most of the felt reports from Istanbul and a few are also being received from nearby cities.
Dozens of people are taking to Twitter to share their experiences during the Istanbul earthquake.
#earthquake in Istanbul this morning. Anyone else felt it? The floor shook! https://t.co/7X50jQ3x0O— χu̯aŋkaɾlos (@jcmartinezbelda) September 24, 2019
Recent earthquake here in Yeşilköy, Istanbul for a few seconds. I wonder how strong it is 'cause neighbors panicked.— jpenaflor (@j_annpenaflor) September 24, 2019
No damage or injuries have been reported after the earthquake.
M4.7 #earthquake (#deprem) strikes 71 km W of #İstanbul (#Turkey) 4 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories & share yours: https://t.co/9vDiBNegc0— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 24, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.