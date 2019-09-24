International Development News
Development News Edition
Turkey: Earthquake shakes Istanbul, nearby cities; no damage reported

Istanbul earthquake: Residents panic after moderate earthquake rattles Turkish capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk Istanbul
Updated: 24-09-2019 13:59 IST
An earthquake has shaken Turkey's capital Istanbul and nearby cities on Tuesday, according to real-time EMSC. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 4.7. The organization received most of the felt reports from Istanbul and a few are also being received from nearby cities.

Dozens of people are taking to Twitter to share their experiences during the Istanbul earthquake.

No damage or injuries have been reported after the earthquake.

Further details are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Turkey
