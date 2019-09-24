International Development News
Pakistan earthquake: Mirpur badly damaged as strong tremors rattle region

Earthquake rattles Lahore, Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan. Infrastructure in Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir has been badly damaged after the earthquake.

Devdiscourse News Desk Lahore
Updated: 24-09-2019 17:28 IST
An earthquake has struck the Punjab province of Pakistan on Tuesday, according to real-time earthquake monitor EMSC. The earthquake was reportedly felt in Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of Pakistan's Punjab. Some felt reports are also from the Islamabad.

Dozens of people have taken to Twitter, posting felt reports after the earthquake in parts of Pakistan.

Update: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake that struck Pakistan and parts of India is 5.5, EMSC said in a tweet.

Visuals being showed by a local news platform Geo News show that roads and houses of Mirpur city in Azad Kashmir are badly damaged.

This is a Breaking News story.

Further details about the Pakistan earthquake are awaited.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
