Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and National Capital Region

Tremors of the earthquake were felt on Tuesday in Delhi and National Capital Region, according to news agency ANI.

Dozens of people have taken to Twitter, posting felt reports after the earthquake Delhi-NCR region.

There are no reports of injuries or damage as of now.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 at Richter scale also hit 173 km northwest of Lahore in Pakistan today, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake was reportedly felt in Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of Pakistan's Punjab. Some felt reports also came from Islamabad.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/K3j1Whgu5U — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Pakistan: Earthquake rattles Lahore, Faisalabad and other Punjab cities

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.