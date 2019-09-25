International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Science News Roundup: Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 25-09-2019 10:38 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists race to read Austria's melting climate archive

Scientists are racing to read a rapidly melting archive of climate data going back thousands of years - the inside of Austria's Alpine glaciers. Mountain glaciers are receding the world over as average global temperatures rise - a phenomenon that will be described in detail in a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this week.

Also Read: Health News Summary: U.S. scientists join effort to solve mysterious vaping-related illnesses

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019