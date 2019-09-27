Terrorism among most flagrant threats to international peace, security: Muraleedharan

India has called for implementing "without exceptions or double standards" all existing international laws to combat terrorists and their enablers, saying terrorism is among the most flagrant threats to international peace and security. In his address at the Non Aligned the Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, said the myriad problems that confront the world and threaten the future generations respect neither physical nor political boundaries.

"What is worse, they have a disproportionately adverse impact on developing countries. Climate change, terrorism, endemic poverty, under development, pandemics, etc. can only be defeated together, not alone," the minister said in a statement. "Terrorism is among the most flagrant threats not only to international peace and security but to the very principles we are discussing today," he said, adding that "The only way to fight this scourge is to strengthen and implement, without exceptions or double standards, all existing international laws and mechanisms to combat terrorists and their enablers."

He said that amid rising concern about the threats to multilateralism from unilateral, isolationist and inward looking impulses, it is even more important that the Movement continues to work together. "We cannot speak of maintaining international peace and security without addressing the issue of long overdue reforms of the global governance structures to correct historical injustices that can no longer be justified in the 21st century, "he said.

This Movement’s biggest strength lies in its diversity – we respect each other’s developmental journeys, distinct traditions and heritage, and have abiding faith in peaceful co-existence, Muraleedharan added. The minister also congratulated the Government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their successful coordination and stewardship of the activities of this Movement over the last three years.

"We also look forward to working with the incoming Chair, Azerbaijan, to ensure that the Movement remains effective and true to its guiding principles," he said. During its inception in 1961 in Belgrade, the group had 25 members; today, NAM constitutes the majority of countries in the world with a membership of 120 countries and 17 observers.

