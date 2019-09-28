Tirana: Earthquake shakes Albania's capital and nearby cities

A minor earthquake struck the capital of Albania on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The organization said that the felt reports of Tirana earthquake are being received from capital as well as nearby cities like Durres.

There have been no immediate reports of any damage or injuries due to Tirana earthquake on Saturday.

The earthquake comes just a week after a strong quake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in Tirana. The Defence Ministry said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

Further details about Tirana earthquake are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.