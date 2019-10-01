International Development News
Earthquake hits Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

Devdiscourse News Desk Dehradun
Updated: 01-10-2019 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake has hit the region of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand at 06:52 pm on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department.

The magnitude of the quake measured 3.3 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km with latitude 30.4° North and longitude 79.3° East.

There were no reports of damage or injuries immediately available.

COUNTRY : India
