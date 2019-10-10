Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN13: UN-INDIA-LD TERROR United Nations: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India has condemned any direct or indirect financial assistance to terrorists and terror groups by nations that enables them to pursue their activities, including in defending criminal cases against them.

Stockholm: Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk on Thursday won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, which was delayed over a sexual harassment scandal, while Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke took the 2019 award, the Swedish Academy said. (AFP)

FGN15: PAK-KARTARPUR Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, even as it assured that it will be open "on time" on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev next month.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia later this month as part of Islamabad's efforts to defuse the increasing tensions in the Middle East, according to a media report.

FGN7: US-CHINA-TRADE Washington: China is facing its hardest time in decades in maintaining the economy and badly wants to have a business deal with the US, President Donald Trump has said, ahead of the next round of trade negotiations between the two giant economies.

Paris: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday left France at the end of a three-day visit, which he said had been extremely productive and would further strengthen bilateral defence ties.

