FSL Delhi to get three more crime scene vehicles for forensic examination

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini will soon get a shot in the arm with the addition of three more mobile crime scene vehicles to tackle the increasing number of requests from the Delhi Police for forensic examination. According to officials, the addition will ease the burden on the FSL's current fleet of four such vehicles which cater to 15 police districts.

They said the FSL was sanctioned these vehicles around three months ago and currently, the tendering process for procuring these vehicles is underway. They are likely to be procured by December, the officials said. The vehicles will be managed by the control room at the Rohini facility, operating round-the-clock to expedite timely collection and packaging of forensic evidence, they officials said.

Dr Deepa Verma, Director, Delhi FSL said, "With these units, the laboratory will be able to ensure early disposal of cases, which, in turn, would help law enforcement agencies solve complex crime cases in the shortest possible time and make timely submissions in courts." Mobile teams will reach the crime scene within shortest possible time, which will ensure proper collection and packaging of pieces of evidence without internal or external disturbance, especially in the case of DNA samples, which need to be handled with care, she added.

In the present scenario, it takes too much time to reach at crime scenes located in different corners of the city, Verma said. Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Assistant Director (Crime Scene Division), concurred with Verma.

"The government has sanctioned additional mobile units and Crime Scene Management personnel who will work round-the-clock to visit crime spots and inspect the scene," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)