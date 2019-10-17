International Development News
Climate-change protesters disrupt London rail services

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:58 IST
(Representative Image)

Climate change activists disrupted rail services in the east of London on Thursday, with pictures on social media showing protesters sat on trains during the morning commute. British Transport Police said they had responded to incidents at Shadwell, Stratford and Canning Town, near to London's Canary Wharf financial district.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services," the police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

