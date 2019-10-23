International Development News
Russia rejects German vision for security zone in northern Syria - RIA

Reuters
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:14 IST
Russia does not see any need to establish a security zone under international control in north-eastern Syria, an idea aired by Germany, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Germany's defence minister has suggested creating an internationally controlled security zone involving Turkey and Russia, the first time Berlin has proposed a military mission in the Middle East.

The United States and NATO cautiously welcomed the proposal on Wednesday. Russia on Tuesday struck a deal with Turkey that will see Syrian and Russian forces deploy to northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.

It has said that Moscow and Ankara will jointly monitor the arrangement.

