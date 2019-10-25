Cyclonic storm Kyarr: Several boats at sea off Palghar coast

The cyclonic storm "Kyarr" is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal Maharashtra, IMD officials said on Friday, prompting Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde to issue a warning to fishermen to not venture into the sea. District fisheries department officials on Friday said 1,411 boats had sailed, of which 1,378 had returned, while efforts were on to bring the rest 33 boats safely to shore.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a deep depression in the Arabian Sea had intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr. It said Kyarr was very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe one during the subsequent 24 hours, and move towards the coast of Oman..

