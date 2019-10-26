International Development News
Development News Edition

Asteroid or comet impact caused extinction during last ice-age: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 15:35 IST
Asteroid or comet impact caused extinction during last ice-age: Study
Image Credit: Pixabay

Researchers have found further evidence supporting the theory that an extraterrestrial body such as an asteroid or a comet may have crashed into the Earth almost 13,000 years ago and caused the extinction of many large animals, and a likely decline in the early human population. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, noted that an asteroid or a comet hit the Earth, or blew up in the atmosphere 12,800 years ago, causing a period of extreme cooling that may have led to the extinction of more than 35 species including giant sloths, saber-tooth cats, and mammoths in what is called the Younger Dryas climate event.

The researchers, including those from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in the US, found further evidence of a cosmic impact based on research done at White Pond near Elgin in the US. The new study adds to the discovery of platinum spikes -- an element associated with cosmic objects like asteroids or comets -- in multiple places across the world, including North America, Europe, western Asia, and recently in Chile and South Africa.

"First, we thought it was a North American event, and then there was evidence in Europe and elsewhere that it was a Northern Hemisphere event. And now with the research in Chile and South Africa, it looks like it was probably a global event," said study co-author Christopher Moore from UofSC. Archeologists continue to find evidence of an asteroid or comet impact pertaining to this time period, the study noted.

"There have been numerous papers that have come out in the past couple of years with similar data from other sites that almost universally support the notion that there was an extraterrestrial impact or comet airburst that caused the Younger Dryas climate event," Moore said. The researchers said that the extinction event got its name from a cold-tolerant wildflower, Dryas octopetala, that suddenly became common in parts of Europe 12,800 years ago.

Scientists believed that the extinction event was caused by the failure of glacial ice dams that allowed a massive release of freshwater into the north Atlantic, affecting oceanic circulation, and causing the Earth to plunge into the ice-age, the study noted. The Younger Dryas hypothesis, on the other hand, claims that the cosmic impact was the trigger for the meltwater pulse into the oceans, the researchers said.

The researchers drilled and extracted sediment samples from underneath White Pond in South Carolina in the US and found that the layers in the sediment pertaining to the initial time period of the Younger Dryas contained a large platinum anomaly, consistent with findings from other sites. The study noted that a large soot anomaly was also found in sediment cores from the site, indicating that large-scale regional wildfires happened in the same time interval.

The researchers also found that there were decreased quantities of fungal spores associated with the dung of large herbivores at the beginning of the Younger Dryas period. They suggested that this was evidence of a decline in the population of large animals beginning at the time of the impact.

"We speculate that the impact contributed to the extinction, but it wasn't the only cause. Over hunting by humans almost certainly contributed, too, as did climate change," Moore said. According to him, some of these animals may have survived after the event, in some cases for centuries.

The researchers said that at White Pond, and elsewhere, some of the large animals may have gone extinct at the beginning of the Younger Dryas likely due to the environmental disruption caused by impact-related wildfires and climate change. According to Moore and his team, the discovery of microscopic spherical particles and nanodiamonds in other studies pertaining to this time period indicated that enough heat and pressure were present to fuse materials on the Earth's surface.

"These kinds of things in science sometimes take a really long time to gain widespread acceptance. That was true for the dinosaur extinction when the idea was proposed that an impact had killed them. It was the same thing with plate tectonics. But now those ideas are completely established science," Moore said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

USD 1.84 million diamond stolen from Japan jewelry fair

Tokyo, Oct 26 AP Japanese police are investigating a 200 million yen USD 1.84 million diamond allegedly stolen from an international jewelry trade show near Tokyo. The 50-carat diamond was last seen sitting inside a glass showcase at 5 pm T...

Protests linger in Iraq capital ahead of parliament session

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdads Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed. In the capital and across the south, p...

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week after his father told AFP Saturday he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK. British police initially said all of the ...

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is. Iqbal and his wife are expecting their second child later this month. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019