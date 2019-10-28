International Development News
Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Mandeville Canyon area has been put under mandatory evacuation orders on Monday as Getty Fire rages in the area.

The current mandatory evacuation zone is extending to the west and Sullivan Fire Road is the new western border, Chautauqua Blvd down to PCH. Mulholland remains the North border and 405 FY remains the east border. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued an alert to notify people about the evacuation order. LAFD also said that the fire is moving in West direction.

The size of Getty fire is estimated at 250 acres and over 470 firefighters have been assigned to tackle it. There have been no immediate reports of injuries due to the fire.

Update 1: Temescal Canyon Road is the new western border for mandatory evacuations. Sunset remains the South border, Mulholland remains the North border and 405FY remains the East border. A new evacuation center will be opening at Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner) by 05:30 AM local time.

Update 2: The size of Getty fire has expanded to 400 acres. The evacuation zone remains the same as of 06:15 AM local time. There are over 10,000 structures (both residential and commercial) in the mandatory evacuation zones.

Update 3: The fire has expanded to over 500 acres, officials said in a press conference.

The SB 405 Freeway from Valley Vista to Sunset has been closed off and a new evacuation center has been opened at Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Dr).

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately as wildfires can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. Active evacuation centers are listed below.

  • Westwood Recreation Center (1350 South Sepulveda)
  • Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center (14201 Huston St)
  • Stoner Recreation Center (1835 Stoner)
  • Palisades Recreation Center (851 Alma Real Dr)
  • Cheviot Hills Recreation Center (2551 Motor Avenue)

For Animals:

  • West Valley Animal Shelter (20655 Plummer St)
  • West LA Animal Shelter (11361 W Pico Bl)
  • (Large animals) Hanson Dam Rec Area

Firefighters struggle against massive, wind-whipped wildfires in California that have blackened a wide swath picturesque wine country and driven 180,000 people from their homes as they hoped for a break in the hot, dry weather. About 3,000 people were battling the Kinkade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Here is the updated map of mandatory evacuation zone:

