UPDATE 1-Japan, South Korea to study fund to ease wartime forced labour issue -Kyodo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 05:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 05:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The South Korean and Japanese governments are studying plans for a joint economic programme involving companies from both countries that aims to ease strains over the issue of forced Korean labour in World War Two, Kyodo news reported on Monday.

However, the Japanese government will not provide any money to the programme, in line with its position that claims over forced labour were settled in a 1965 treaty, Kyodo said, citing unnamed sources. Japanese foreign ministry spokesman Naoaki Kamoshida told Reuters in an email that the report was "not true".

South Korea and Japan have a bitter history that includes the 1910-45 Japanese colonisation of the Korean peninsula, the forced mobilisation of labour at Japanese companies and the use of "comfort women" - Japan's euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean - forced to work in military brothels. South Korea in June proposed a joint fund with Japan to compensate South Koreans forced to work by Japanese companies during the war, but Japan rejected the idea out of hand at that time.

The new programme would be set up to help drive economic development between the two nations but it would not involve any compensation for South Koreans, Kyodo said. Officials in the South Korean government were not available for comment.

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares reach 3-mth peak as risk embraced

Asian shares scaled a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time peaks amid hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. Japans Nikkei led the way wit...

UPDATE 1-California regulator to investigate utilities' mass fire-prevention power outages

The California Public Utilities Commission on Monday said it would open a formal investigation into big power outages imposed by utilities this month in an effort to prevent wildfires as high winds heightened risks across the state. The inv...

FOREX-Trade optimism supports dollar vs yen; Fed awaited

Both the dollar and riskier Asian currencies held on to modest overnight gains on Tuesday, amid hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions and as investors waited for direction from this weeks Federal Reserve meeting.U.S. President Don...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi defence minister says missile fell near military base, no damage

Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Tuesday a missile fell near a military base hosting U.S. forces north of Baghdad but caused no damage.Shammari inspected the sprawling Taji base to see the security situation there, accompani...
