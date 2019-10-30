U.N. climate chief says exploring options for hosting climate talks after Chile withdraws
The United Nation's climate chief said the secretariat is exploring a range of options for hosting this year's round of climate talks in December after Chile withdrew from hosting. The talks (called COP25) were scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from Dec. 2-13 but the country has withdrawn as host after several weeks of violent unrest.
"Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing," U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a statement. "We are currently exploring alternative hosting options," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- secretariat
- Chile
- United Nation
- COP
- Santiago
- Government
ALSO READ
Russia's Rosatom may purchase controlling stake in lithium project in Chile
CBI officials visit West Bengal secretariat in
Rose Valley: CBI officials visit state secretariat
Chile calls for tougher penalties to crack down on fare hike protests
Amid cash crisis, United Nations likely to be able to pay staff in November