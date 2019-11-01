International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil navy scrambles to save Abrolhos coral reefs from oil spill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 02:18 IST
Brazil navy scrambles to save Abrolhos coral reefs from oil spill
Image Credit: Flickr

With mystery oil slicks still moving down Brazil's coast, the Brazilian Navy sent more ships on Thursday to try to prevent the pollution of unique coral reefs of the Abrolhos Archipelago marine park, a haven of South Atlantic Ocean biodiversity. Marine biologists warn that the thick sludge of crude oil that has washed up along 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles) of northeastern beaches for the last two months would have a devastating impact on the five small islands of Abrolhos.

The Navy, which deployed two frigates to join a task force of ten ships, said oil came ashore on Thursday at Belmonte in Bahia state, just 235 kilometers north of the archipelago. "It would be a bigger environmental disaster that what we have seen so far on the beaches," said Yara Novelli, professor at the University of Sao Paulo's Oceanography Institute.

"Abrolhos is one of the hot spots of the South Atlantic, with an incredible biodiversity and species of coral that only exist there," she said by telephone. Novelli said the oil slicks have spent so long floating towards the coast from out at sea that the crude oil has become dense goo and would be very hard to remove from the reefs.

Brazil has so far collected 2,000 tonnes of sludge from beaches in cleanup efforts, while working to rehabilitate birds and sea turtles coated in the thick crude. Brazil has yet to establish where the oil is coming from for certain. Naval commanders believe it has floated in from some 500 or 600 miles out and the most likely origin was a ship-to-ship transfer at high sea that went wrong.

The slicks are hard to spot from the air because they are moving just below the surface of the water due to the heavy density of the water-logged oil. Brazil is searching for the tanker that might have released the oil and has narrowed the possibilities down from 1,500 ships that were in the area to just 10 sailing under different flags.

Their countries and the ships' owners have been contacted for more information, Admiral Leonardo Puntel, Commander of Naval Operations, said. Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday the culprit could be identified this week and suggested it could have been a ship that released oil for balance to increase its stability at sea. An initial report by state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, indicated the samples shared the same properties as Venezuelan oil. The navy has also conducted an analysis that found the oil was Venezuelan.

Also Read: Brazil's Bolsonaro suggests oil spill could be attempt to sabotage auction

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pinterest falls short of quarterly revenue estimates, forecast disappoints

Pinterest Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue as it earned lower-than-expected average revenue per user, and forecast full-year sales marginally below expectations.Shares of the online scrapbook company, w...

UPDATE 1-European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal

European labour unions have called on Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler to avoid job cuts and factory closures as the two major carmakers prepare to tie the knot, underscoring worries about the 50 billion deal as the regional economy falt...

Health News Roundup: Amgen to take 20.5% stake in BeiGene to expand in China; Measles 'destroys immune system memory'

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Amgen to take 20.5 stake in BeiGene to expand in ChinaAmgen Inc said on Thursday it will acquire a 20.5 stake in BeiGene Ltd in a deal that will enable the California-based biotechnology ...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Arizona Diamondbacks Declined 2020 club options on infielder Wilmer Flores 6 million and left-hander T.J. McFarland 1.85 million, making both players free agents. The team also announced that infielder Kevin Cron had knee surgery earlier th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019