International Development News
Development News Edition

UN weather watchdog commits on new initiative to tackle glacial snowmelt

Changes across the world’s peaks are altering the cryosphere, and impacting the flow of fresh water, which meets the needs of more than half of humanity – they are, in effect, “water towers of the world”.

UN weather watchdog commits on new initiative to tackle glacial snowmelt
WMO pledged to lead the effort to stop the trend at the conclusion of the three-day summit in Geneva, to address these changes to water systems and supply. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UN's weather watchdog and partners committed on Thursday to a new initiative to ramp up observation and prediction technology that will help address the challenges of climate change, melting snow and ice, and water-related hazards.

In a call for action at the end of this week's High Mountain Summit to tackle the global warming causing glaciers to retreat, along with snowfields, permafrost and associated ecosystems - collectively called the cryosphere - the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and partners announced they would step up commitments on the issue of water security and natural disasters linked to melting ice in mountain regions.

Changes across the world's peaks are altering the cryosphere, and impacting the flow of fresh water, which meets the needs of more than half of humanity – they are, in effect, "water towers of the world".

In addition, the problem of disappearing ice caps is stretching from mountainsides to urban communities downstream, as glacial melt-dependent pastures become parched, and avalanches, floods, and other disasters snuff out lives and weaken local economies.

WMO pledged to lead the effort to stop the trend at the conclusion of the three-day summit in Geneva, to address these changes to water systems and supply.

To improve high mountain observations that could better-forecast potential disasters and prompt lifesaving action, WMO will provide leadership and guidance in an Integrated High Mountain Observation and Prediction Initiative as part of its call to action, entitled "Avoiding the Impending Crisis in Mountain Weather, Climate, Snow, Ice and Water: Pathways to a Sustainable Global Future."

The initiative to boost climate disaster prediction and resilience is a tool that will help in "tackling the climate crisis, evaporating snow and ice, and water-related stress."

WMO said that sustainable mountain development and ecosystem conservation should be "integral" in international development policy, and in addition, more transboundary data sharing and prediction communications will be critical in safeguarding high mountain regions.

One of the world's greatest challenges

More than 150 summit participants from around the globe highlighted the natural hazard and water insecurity impacts of glacial snowmelt in their communities.

In Switzerland, glaciers have lost 10 percent of their volume in the last five years, two percent of which diminished in the last year alone. By the end of the century, 90 percent of the nation's remaining 4,000 ice sheets may melt, the Swiss Federal Councillor revealed.

The summer of 2019 saw such intense heat waves, the equivalent of Switzerland's annual drinking water consumption melted from its glaciers in just 15 days.

Water security is becoming "one of the greatest challenges of the world's population" the summit declaration says, "and the uncertainty on the availability of freshwater from mountain rivers is a significant factor of risk for local and downstream ecosystems, agriculture, forestry, food production, fisheries, hydropower production, transportation, tourism, recreation, infrastructure, domestic water supply, and human health."

International observations show an acceleration in the retreat of 31 major glaciers in the past two decades. But lack of sufficient data hinders reliable monitoring.

The summit noted the scarcity of meteorological, cryosphere and related observations in mountain regions, but stressed the potential of space-based surveillance.

A September report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), outlined the growing burden of the changing climate, its strain on water systems and the impacts on various species, livelihoods and economies, which served as the springboard for the summit dialogue.

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: SDMC grants permission for celebration of Chhath Puja

South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC on Thursday allowed to hold SDMC Park for the celebration of Chhath Puja. The competent authority has allowed holding SDMC park for a celebration of Chhath Puja at near house no. J-3, DDA Flat, Kalkaji...

Delhi: Suspicious bag found at IGI Airport, security tightened

Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport in Delhi after a suspicious bag was spotted in the airport premises. The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information at around 2 am on ...

UN weather watchdog commits on new initiative to tackle glacial snowmelt

The UNs weather watchdog and partners committed on Thursday to a new initiative to ramp up observation and prediction technology that will help address the challenges of climate change, melting snow and ice, and water-related hazards.In a c...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on trade deal worry, dollar defensive

Asian shares fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over Sino-U.S. trade prospects and ahead of U.S. economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals.Chinese offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019