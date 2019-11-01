Mumbai Rains: November showers leave Mumbaikars in surprise

The rains are back in Mumbai on the very first day of November and netizens don't seem to be impressed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to intense spells of rain are expected in parts of Maharashtra over the next few hours.

The rains have started in Mumbai and residents are surprised by the unseasonal showers in the city. Many people are even blaming climate change for the untimely rains.

Don't know what 'this rain and thunder is all about right now in November in mumbai. Never happens in November, But it's cooling!#mumbai #mumbairains #Thunder pic.twitter.com/V7N5Fvh4kk — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) November 1, 2019

Raining 🌧 in November?? And they say climate change is a hoax #mumbairains #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/Bx8alcLlSD — shivraj roy (@ishivrajroy) November 1, 2019

An obviously, Mumbai rains memes were also quick to come along.

#mumbairainsMumbai Rain is like pic.twitter.com/FhD75mq7eW — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) November 1, 2019

Worth noticing, a cyclone named Maha in the Arabian Sea is also widely impacting weather in coastal areas of India. Lakshadweep has also received heavy rains due to Cyclone Maha. Here is the live wind tracker: