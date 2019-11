Flash floods emergency for Frankfort; residents advised to evacuate

A flash flood emergency has been flagged for Frankfort on Friday, according to National Weather Service Albany. The emergency is in place until 11:30 AM EDT.

NWS also said that it is a "particularly dangerous situation" for Frankfort and the residents along the north and south Litchfield Street adjoining Moyer Creek are advised to evacuate and go to the Frankfort High School on Palmer Street.

Flash Flood Emergency including Frankfort NY until 11:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/A0ANNzI5BB — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) November 1, 2019

