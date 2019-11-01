International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UN climate talks to take place in Madrid in December

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:02 IST
UPDATE 1-UN climate talks to take place in Madrid in December
Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations has confirmed that this year's climate change talks will take place in Madrid in December after Chile withdrew as host this week because of massive street protests in the South American country. The talks, known as COP25, will be held Dec. 2-13, as originally planned.

The conference is aimed at fleshing out details of the implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement climate pact, amid calls for urgent action from environmental groups and climate protesters. Chile will assume the presidency of the climate talks while in Madrid.

"We will continue to reinforce the work done with the understanding that social and environmental development go hand in hand," Chilean Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt said on Twitter on Friday. The so-called Conference of the Parties (COP) is the formal meeting of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

On Wednesday, Chile withdrew as host of an APEC summit this month at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease their trade war.

Also Read: Mumbai BJP chief digs up ghosts of 1993 blasts during campaign

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division be...

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...

Greta Thunberg seeks lift back across Atlantic to climate meet

Los Angeles, Nov 1 AFP Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had made it half-way from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car when next months UN climate summit was unexpectedly scrapped. But as a new venue was announced Friday for ...

Public health emergency in Delhi a crisis we must all solve together: Priyanka

Asserting that the health of children should be above politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said public health emergency in Delhi and in so many other cities of the country is a crisis that must be solved together. Delhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019