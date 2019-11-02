International Development News
Development News Edition

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:50 IST
Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 407 at 10 am. It was 484 at 4 pm on Friday, according to official data.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 459 and 452, respectively, at 10 am on Saturday. On Friday, they had an AQI of 496 at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. Weather experts said there is a significant improvement in wind speed and it will increase gradually. Winds gusting up to 20-25 kilometers per hour are likely in the region from Sunday to Tuesday, they said.

Scattered rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi is likely on November 7 and 8 under the influence of Cyclone Maha and a fresh western disturbance, the weather office said. This rainfall, however light, will be significant in terms of reducing the effect of stubble burning, and will wash away pollutants, they said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared the public health emergency, following which the Delhi government decided to shut all schools. The EPCA also banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Delhi a "gas chamber" and blamed stubble burning in neighboring Haryana and nearby Punjab for the apocalyptic haze shrouding the city. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution stood at 46 percent on Friday, the highest so far, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

The AQI entered the 'severe plus' or 'emergency' category late Thursday night in Delhi, the first time since January this year. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO meeting in Tashkent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting here on Saturday. Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ...

UPDATE 1-Southeast Asian leaders meet under U.S.-China trade war cloud

Southeast Asian countries must stick together in the face of a trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, Malaysias veteran leader said on Saturday at the start of a regional summit held in the shadow of U.S.-China tensions. But as l...

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam.

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam....

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019