Low pressure likely to bring rain in coastal Odisha this week

Formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rain in coastal Odisha towards the end of this week, the Meteorological Centre here said on Monday. The low pressure, formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and the areas along the Myanmar coast, is likely to move west-northwestwards in the next few days, it said.

The low pressure is likely to become well marked by Tuesday and further intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal in the next two days, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said. Under its impact, several parts of coastal Odisha are expected to receive rainfall from November 8 and the intensity of shower may increase depending on the movement of the system, he said.

"We are constantly monitoring the movement and direction of the low-pressure area. At present, a clear picture of the impact of the low pressure is yet to emerge," Biswas said. The movement of the system depends on factors, he said adding that at this stage it will be premature to conclusively state that it will lead to a cyclone.

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi said the state government is yet to receive any official warning from the MeT department about heavy rainfall, but appropriate steps will be taken to deal with any emerging situation. Biswas said the system is at present spread over a wide region and it may move towards any direction, including Bangladesh coast or turn towards West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh or Odisha.

