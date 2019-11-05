PM Modi reviews situation arising due to cyclone conditions in western India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting today to discuss the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting today to discuss the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India.
He also reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prime Minister
- Narendra Modi
- cyclone
- pollution
ALSO READ
Spain's acting prime minister to visit Barcelona
UPDATE 1-Four charged in Slovak journalist murder that brought down prime minister
Japan's Abe, S.Korean Prime Minister Lee meet amid bitter row over history, trade
First woman named as Belgian prime minister
World News Roundup: Students defy prime minister to join Iraq protests; HK recession and more