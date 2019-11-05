International Development News
Development News Edition

"Richer will get more": Poorer states say EU spending proposals unfair

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:27 IST
"Richer will get more": Poorer states say EU spending proposals unfair
Image Credit: Pxhere

The European Union's eastern and southern countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing "the poorer will get less and the richer will get more." The EU, which is gearing up for a battle over its 2021-27 budget plan, provides aid known as cohesion funds to member states in the south and east to help them invest in development and catch up with richer peers to the north and west.

But proposals by Germany, the executive European Commission and current EU president Finland would reduce the size of the cohesion funds and attach conditions that would predetermine areas where investments should go. "The Commission proposal is really unacceptable for us," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said before a summit in Prague of the Friends of Cohesion group, attended by 17 EU countries.

He said the proposal reduced "traditional policies" and "introduces some positions that we believe should not be there." "The current Commission made a proposal that is not fair," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. "The new proposal wants to reduce cohesion - in other words, the poorer will get less and the richer will get more."

Babis and Orban were joined by the leaders of Poland and Slovakia in saying the budget proposals were too rigid in their conditionality.

TOUGH DEBATE

Discussions over the EU's long-term budget are likely to be tough because an economic recession may be looming in Europe and Britain's likely departure will leave a hole in EU coffers because it has been a net contributor to the budget. The current budget amounts to 1% of the EU's combined Gross National Income (GNI). The European Commission has proposed a seven-year budget of about 1.1 trillion euros ($1.22 trillion) which would be about 1.11% of the EU's combined GNI.

The European Parliament wants a bigger budget - equivalent to 1.3% of the EU's GNI. Germany wants to ensure that, as the biggest EU economy and paymaster, its contributions to the budget do not shoot up when Britain leaves.

Finland is due to set out budget proposals later this month for discussion at an EU summit on Dec. 12-13. Some states want a larger EU budget because they want to increase spending on research, the digital economy, border control, and defense.

Also Read: India's relationship with European Union based on shared interests: PM Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Summary: Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-showsU.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round...

UPDATE 2-Labour's Corbyn brands UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans "Thatcherism on steroids"

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday of seeking to hijack Brexit to unleash a Thatcherite bonfire of regulation that would usher in what he cast as a much harsher brand of American-style ca...

India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Trade Minister Piyus...

HCL Infosystems loss widens to Rs 39.9 cr in Q2

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a wider consolidated loss of Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, a regulatory filing said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019