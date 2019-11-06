International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:18 IST
UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran briefly held IAEA inspector, seized travel documents - diplomats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran briefly held an inspector for the U.N. nuclear watchdog in the Islamic Republic and seized her travel documents, diplomats familiar with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) work said on Wednesday, some describing it as harassment. The incident appears to be the first of its kind since Tehran's landmark deal with major powers was struck in 2015, imposing restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

It comes at a time of heightened frictions between Iran and the West, with Tehran breaching the deal's restrictions step-by-step in response to Washington's withdrawal from the deal and renewed sanctions. The IAEA is also in transition, with a new chief due to take office next month. The issue is due to be discussed at a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday convened at short notice to discuss "two safeguards matters" not specified in the agenda, which was circulated on Monday.

"The agency wants to show how seriously they are taking this. It is a potentially damaging precedent," one Western official said. Three diplomats familiar with the agency's work said the female inspector had her travel documents taken, and two said she was briefly held while working in Iran.

One of the diplomats said the incident occurred at Iran's enrichment site at Natanz last week. Another one also said the incident took place at Natanz. "There is a real concern that it will harm how (the IAEA) carry out their inspections in the future," a European diplomat said.

The nuclear deal, which the IAEA is policing, allows for 130-150 inspectors from the agency designated for Iran. An IAEA spokesman and Iran's ambassador to the agency declined to comment.

The other matter due to be discussed on Thursday is Iran's less than full cooperation with the IAEA in explaining how traces of uranium were found at a site in Tehran that Israel has called a "secret atomic warehouse", diplomats said. Although the IAEA has declined to confirm officially that it found uranium traces at the site, which Iran has said was a carpet-cleaning facility, it told Iran in September that "time is of the essence" in answering its questions, and it reported an improvement in Iran's cooperation last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

The idea of splitting British retailer Marks Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the home, and one for food - is completely impractical and not in the boards current thinking, Chairman Archie Norman said on Wednesday.The 135-...

UPDATE 3-Cyprus plans to strip citizenships after uproar over passports

Cyprus said on Wednesday that it had started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship they received under a secretive passports-for-investment scheme, admitting it had flaws. The Mediterranean island has been rattled by disclosures ...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

China says RCEP countries committed to work with India to resolve trade deal issues

China on Wednesday played down Indias decision not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP trade deal, saying the members of the grouping are prepared to work together to address New Delhis concerns. Chinese Vice-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019