International Development News
Development News Edition

Lahore pollution: Schools closed as air quality worsens

Lahore pollution: Schools closed as air quality worsens
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lahore's air quality index was 114 on Thursday morning, which is considered hazardous, particularly for sensitive groups like children.
  • Thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by widespread crop burning.

Dangerously poor air quality has forced Pakistan's government to close all schools in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province and home to 11 million people. Thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by widespread crop burning in the surrounding province. It's a popular practice among poor farmers, who set fire to remnants of the previous season's crop to prepare the land for their next planting. Punjab is considered Pakistan's breadbasket.

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said last week that cross border stubble burning and "abysmal" environmental conditions in India are increasing air pollution in Lahore.

Lahore's air quality index was 114 on Thursday morning, which is considered hazardous, particularly for sensitive groups like children. Heavy traffic, open fires for cooking and warmth as well as years of cutting down trees have all contributed to the city's poor air quality.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

The Goa Cricket Association GCA on Thursday terminated C M Gautams contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fix...

Yes Bank takes a Leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and ...

Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would put a moratorium on deportations from the United States and end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE on his first day in office.Sanders said in a st...

Sara Ali Khan has been preparing for Bollywood 'since 2000'!

While her first Bollywood debut came just last year, Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for her shot since 2000 She might be a newbie to the industry but Sara has been prepping for it since long and the proof is her Instagram postDressed in Gha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019