Jaishankar holds talks with his Dutch counterpart

  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok and held comprehensive discussions on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. "Thank FM of Netherlands @ministerBlok for a great discussion on the global situation. Specially appreciate our visit together to the @mauritshuis Art Museum. Our exchanges brought out how much we share in our perspectives of the world," tweeted Jaishankar, who is here on an official visit.

The two ministers discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral cooperation. "The bonds between India and the Netherlands have a strong base in friendship and shared perspectives," Blok said.

Jaishankar also met Dutch political leaders on Monday and discussed with them the future of multilateralism, India-EU ties and regional issues. "An interesting exchange of views with Dutch political parties. Thank you Chair Foreign Affairs Committee @piadijkstra. Discussed future of multilateralism, India-EU ties and regional issues. Shared our perspectives on development and governance," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Netherlands is one of the first three countries that established diplomatic relations with independent India in 1947. Both countries have strong economic interests in each other, it said. The two countries have witnessed a series of high-level exchanges in recent years. The Netherlands was the third largest investor in India in FY 2018-2019 with investment worth USD 3.87 billion.

The cumulative investments from the Netherlands to India in the period from April 2000 - June 2019 amounts to USD 28.7 billion. The Netherlands is also a major investment destination for Indian firms with a total investment by Indian companies estimated over USD 12 billion as on March 2018. Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands from Belgrade where he held wide-ranging talks with top Serbian leadership including his counterpart Ivica Dacic.

"One issue which both of us are focused on is the need to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestation and I think we are in full agreement on the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism in all the international forums," he said, describing the menace as a global challenge. He also welcomed Serbia's support on the Kashmir issue and said, "we have extended to each other principal support when it comes to issues of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In Belgrade, Jaishankar also addressed the Indian community members and lauded their contribution in Serbia's economy. India and Serbia enjoy close and friendly relations. Bilateral ties have strengthened considerably with exchange of high level visits in past few years including the visit of Hon’ble Vice President of India to Serbia in September 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

