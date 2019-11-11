International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Europe should consider renewed sanctions on Iran, Germany suggests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Europe should consider renewed sanctions on Iran, Germany suggests
Image Credit: ANI

Germany, Britain and France should be ready to consider starting moves to reinstate international sanctions on Iran over breaches of its 2015 nuclear deal, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday. Europe's position is vital as the United States has withdrawn from the deal and the other signatories, Russia and China, are allies of Iran and unlikely to start the process under which sanctions could be reimposed.

Iran said last week it had resumed low-grade uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear plant, and at the weekend said it could refine up to 60% of fissile purity, not far off the 90% level needed for nuclear bomb fuel. "Iran must finally return to its commitments (under the 2015 accord)," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said before a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Otherwise we will reserve the right to use all mechanisms specified in the deal (for sanctions to be reimposed)," he said, Under the deal, meant to reduce the scope for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of most international sanctions.

Tehran says its latest steps have been driven by Washington's withdrawal from the deal and its revival of U.S. sanctions that have strangled Iran's oil exports. Tehran says it would return to compliance if Washington did so.

"MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT" TO SAVE DEAL

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she was contacting the signatories to decide what to do next. EU ministers did not discuss sanctions on Monday but it is becoming "more and more difficult" to save the accord, she said. "We might have a Joint Commission meeting in the coming days," Mogherini said, referring to the forum where the signatories can discuss problems and potentially set the ground for exploring sanctions.

A senior EU diplomat said the Joint Commission meeting in Vienna could be next week at the level of political directors. Any of the signatories can trigger a dispute resolution process that could culminate at the U.N. Security Council with a so-called "snapback" of global, U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The EU countries want the International Atomic Energy Agency must first verify Iran's latest announcements on enrichment, EU diplomats said. Iran says it wants nuclear energy only for civilian applications.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has said the curbs imposed on Iran were not rigorous enough and did not address its ballistic missile program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No pressure to land Club World Cup crown, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he feels no extra pressure to deliver the teams first Club World Cup title next month but expects an intense tournament in Qatar amidst a busy run of fixtures across all competitions. Liverpool enter the...

Construction laborers ending lives in Andhra due to new sand policy: Former minister

Nearly 35 lakh construction workers and laborers in Andhra Pradesh are losing their livelihood and many of them are committing suicide due to the new sand policy of the state government, Former minister K Ravindra claimed on Monday. Speakin...

UPDATE 1-Polish far-right groups march on independence anniversary

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in a far-right march in the capital Warsaw on Monday to mark Polish independence, an annual event that has become a focus of friction between nationalists and liberals. Some chanted God, honor, homeland ...

HC notice to Centre, TN on preserving glory of Mamallapuram

A Madras High Court bench has issued notices to the Central and the Tamil Nadu governments over the tourist town of Mamallapuram becoming a dirty place again, a month after it was cleaned and spruced for the summit between Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019