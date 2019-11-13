International Development News
Development News Edition

Devastating floods 'torture' Venice and forecasts aren't bright either

Devastating floods 'torture' Venice and forecasts aren't bright either
Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Floods swept through Venice on Wednesday prompting mayor Luigi Brugnaro to declare a state of emergency.
  • Brugnaro along with many others have blamed climate change for the disaster.
  • More than 80% of Venice was underwater when the tide was at its highest and although levels had receded by daybreak further bad weather was expected later in the week.

Venice's mayor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

Thoroughfares were turned into raging torrents, stone balustrades were shattered, boats tossed ashore and gondolas smashed against their moorings as the lagoon tide peaked at 187 cm (6ft 2ins) shortly before midnight. It was the highest level since the record 194 cm set in 1966 but with rising water levels becoming a regular threat to the tourist jewel, city mayor Luigi Brugnaro has blamed climate change for the disaster.

"Venice is on its knees," said Brugnaro. "The damage will run into hundreds of millions of euros." "This is the result of climate change," he said in Italian on Twitter.

The floods, accentuated by driving rains and strong winds, also ravaged areas beyond the city itself. One man died on Pellestrina, one of the many islands that dot the Venetian lagoon, electrocuted while trying to pump water out of his house.

"Venice has been tortured, but there are also other parts of the Veneto region besides Venice. It is an apocalyptic disaster," regional governor Luca Zaia told reporters. He said he was "horrified" by what he was seeing from numerous communities.

Venice's huge Saint Mark's Square, once described as Europe's living room, was submerged by more than one meter of water, while the adjacent Saint Mark's Basilica was flooded for the sixth time in 1,200 years - but the fourth in the last 20. "The Basilica is suffering structural damage because the water has risen and so it's causing irreparable damage," said Venice Archbishop Francesco Moraglia, warning that ancient mosaics and tiling might have been badly degraded. "I have never seen anything like it. Venice is a wounded city, but it can't keep on being wounded every year in the same way," he said.

More than 80% of Venice was underwater when the tide was at its highest and although levels had receded by daybreak further bad weather was expected later in the week, with a series of storms lining up to batter Italy.

A flood barrier was designed in 1984 to protect Venice from high tides, but the multi-billion euro project, known as Mose, has been plagued by the sort of problems that have come to characterize major Italian infrastructure programs -- corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays. "If Mose had been working, then we would have avoided this exceptional high tide," Brugnaro said.

Originally expected to start operating in 2011, the city now expects it to be functioning in 2021. While locals started a clean-up operation, some tourists appeared to enjoy the drama, with one man filmed swimming across Saint Mark's Square wearing only shorts on Tuesday evening.

The luxury Gritti Palace hotel, a landmark of Venice which looks onto the Lagoon, was also flooded. The overnight surge triggered several small fires, including one at the International Gallery of Modern Art Ca' Pesaro, with hundreds of calls to the fire brigade.

"With the rise of sea levels and an increase in the frequency of sea storms, these extreme phenomena will become ever more numerous," the head of Italy's national marine research department. Rosalia Santoleri, told state broadcaster RAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

In the small basement of a two-storey building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The sto...

UPDATE 1-'Plan B': Pakistan anti-government protesters leave capital to block roads countrywide

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan called off a two-week sit-in on the capitals main highway on Wednesday, but began what they called a Plan B aimed at crippling the countrys roads and ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, le...

FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019