Science News Roundup: Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km (155 million miles) from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japan's space agency said on Monday. Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system and scientists say the asteroid, called Ryugu, may contain organic matter that may have contributed to life on Earth.

