Swedbank joins hand with World Bank to engage investors for saving water, marine resources

The World Bank is committed to working with countries to ensure access to safe and clean water and for the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Bank has recently launched a 7-year SEK 2 billion Sustainable Development Bond as it continues to engage with investors to raise awareness for water and ocean resources. The bond is due in November 2026. Swedbank acted as sole lead manager for the transaction.

The World Bank is committed to working with countries to ensure access to safe and clean water and for the sustainable use of ocean and marine resources. As an international financial institution specialized in providing loans to the governments of poorer countries, the World Bank bonds support to the financing of a diverse portfolio of sustainable development projects and programs including those which protect and preserve fresh and saltwater resources and address marine pollution such as fishing and aquaculture innovation in Peru, sustainable fisheries and marine resources conservation in the Seychelles, and waste management improvements in Indonesia.

"This transaction has provided a valuable opportunity to engage with investors on how the World Bank is working with member countries to tackle a range of pressing development challenges around water. This includes providing continued access to safe drinking water and addressing degradation of coastal areas and threats to fisheries and oceans that impact societies and our planet. We're grateful to the investors for their interest in investing for purpose and to Swedbank for the collaboration," Heike Reichelt, Head of Investor Relations and New Products, World Bank Treasury opined.

"The work of the World Bank is very impressive and equally important. We wanted to highlight an issue that has a global impact and we find that raising awareness for sustainable use of water and oceans is doing just that. The portfolio of projects supported by the World Bank affect everything from what we eat, to the air we breathe," Linda Lindblad, Head of SSA Origination, Swedbank cited.

