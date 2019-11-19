International Development News
Development News Edition

Kenya maps first 'Climate Atlas' to battle future food losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:14 IST
Kenya maps first 'Climate Atlas' to battle future food losses
Image Credit: Pixabay

Kenya will launch its first localized weather modeling system early next year, providing key data on how climate change will impact crop production across the east African nation in the decades to come, the project's founder said on Tuesday.

Developed by researchers at Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the Climate Atlas will provide projections on rainfall and temperature patterns across Kenya's 47 counties from the year 2050 to 2100. John Wesonga, the lead developer of the web-based Climate Atlas platform, said there were countless global climate modelling systems available, but none provided localized data for Kenya over a long period.

"The Climate Atlas will provide us with future scenarios of what the weather patterns will be like at a county-level in Kenya," Wesonga told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We are looking for data such as in which locations will we see the highest and lowest temperatures and rainfall, how high and low will the temperatures and rainfall likely to be, what time of year they will happen, and how long they will last."

Based on those projections, policymakers, researchers, businesses and farmers will able to shift to interventions from using more resilient crop varieties to improving drainage during drought and floods respectively. Irene Koomen from the Netherlands-based Wageningen University and Research, which is supporting the Climate Atlas project, said localized long-term climate mapping would ensure investments in agriculture production were done wisely.

"Investing in irrigation is useful if more droughts are predicted, but if the long-term prediction is that rainfall will increase, a different investment - such as greenhouses for tomato production - might be more sensible," said Koomen. "Counties in Kenya are now often investing without clear evidence if the investment is the right one."

Climate change is taking a toll across east Africa and increasingly erratic weather - from recurring droughts to heavy rains - is becoming commonplace in countries such as Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Ethiopia. Since October, floods sparked by heavy rains have inundated farmland, destroyed infrastructure and killed at least 48 people in central, western, northeastern and coastal parts of Kenya.

Kenya was already facing increasing levels of hunger prior to the floods, with more than three million people projected to be in crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity, according to the National Drought Management Authority. The Climate Atlas is expected to launch in Kenya in March next year. The model was first developed in the Netherlands and is used by provincial authorities for planning purposes. It is also being developed for Bangladesh and Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Q4 could be challenging for India printer mkt, sees 6.5 pc fall in Q3: IDC

The fourth quarter of 2019 and the first half of next year could be challenging for hardcopy peripherals HCP or printer market in India as negative economic sentiment is likely to impact consumer and commercial demand, according to research...

UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption....

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's foreign minister named new PM amid government feud

Kuwaits ruler on Tuesday named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to quit.Em...

Western diplomats condemn reported threats to Uzbek reporters

Western diplomats have expressed concern over reports a senior Uzbek official threatened journalists, rare public criticism of a tightly controlled former Soviet republic that has begun opening up its economy over the past three years. Uzbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019