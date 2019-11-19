Medium intensity quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in north India

A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.9 hit Nepal on Tuesday, tremors of which were felt across several parts of north India and Delhi, an official said.

The epicentre of the quake is in Nepal and it was recorded in 7.01 pm, an official of the National Centre for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)