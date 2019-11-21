PerkinElmer Opens Advanced in Vivo Imaging Facility at ISER Pune

International Development News
Researchers and students to advance hands-on knowledge of In Vivo testing and analysis

aimed at fighting disease

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today

announced PerkinElmer India’s opening of an Advanced In Vivo Imaging Facility at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune. Featuring innovative testing and

analysis solutions, the laboratory will help educate the region’s current and future scientists on advanced small animal imaging technology which can help drive findings in

oncology, toxicology, infectious disease and more. This separate facility, which will also host an India-wide event annually, joins the established PerkinElmer Centre of Excellence at IISER Pune

which houses content analysis and automated liquid handling workstations, multispectral imaging and DNA/RNA analysis technologies.

The new In Vivo facility will feature PerkinElmer’s: · Quantum TM GX2 microCT imaging system for longitudinal studies, used with AccuCT™

software to conduct bone, pulomary and soft tissue analysis. · IVIS ® Spectrum TM in vivo imaging system, for high throughput with full tomographic optical

imaging, plus Imaging Wizard software for 3D data analysis, visualization and reporting. · VICTOR ® NIVO™ multimode microplate reader.

According to Jayashree Thacker, President India, South Asia and Emerging Markets, PerkinElmer, “In Vivo imaging plays a profound role in advancing molecular and physiological

research across disease models. Our latest collaboration with IISER Pune helps expose more researchers to it and is another step in supporting the scientific goals of the Skill India

campaign.” She added, “This latest effort also continues to expand PerkinElmer’s presence as a strong innovator in India and to further grow our important relationships with leading in-country

research organizations.” Speaking at the facility’s opening event, Prof. Jayant B. Udgaonkar, Director, IISER Pune said,

“This newest facility further enhances the institute’s efforts towards strengthening academic- industry collaborations. This in vivo imaging facility is a great addition to our ongoing

partnership with PerkinElmer and will aid in expanding the scope of our research focus to physiological relevance.”

About PerkinElmer and PerkinElmer in India With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, PerkinElmer enables scientists,

researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges in science and health by offering unique instrument, informatics and service solutions for advanced testing and analysis.

Since 1981, PerkinElmer has worked with customers in India, spanning a wide range of markets

including pharmaceutical, food, life science, diagnostics and applied markets. PerkinElmer established direct operations in India in 2004 and currently has more than 10,000 customers and

over 550 employees in India. Globally, its dedicated team includes 13,000 employees across 180 countries. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

About IISER Pune The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is a teaching and research

institute set up in 2006 by the MHRD, Govt of India with the primary goal of integrating high quality research with undergraduate teaching to improve science education in India and to

enhance the number and quality of future researchers of the country. The institute offers a 5-year BS-MS dual degree programme, Integrated-PhD programmes for bachelor level students, and

PhD programmes for Master's level students in various disciplines of science and mathematics. Ranked 23 in the 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework, IISER Pune is among the top research and teaching organisations in India. PWR

