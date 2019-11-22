International Development News
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Science News Roundup: Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope

Few aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when he visits Japan from Saturday. Written by Jun Inoue, the song, "Protect all Life - The Signs of the Times", is based on the theme of the pope's Japan visit and was partly composed using an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered program Inoue created that can write a piece of music in a few seconds.

Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide

From love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patterns, according to a study by researchers who suggest commonality in the way human minds create music. The study, published on Thursday, focused on musical recordings and ethnographic records from 60 societies around the world including such diverse cultures as the Highland Scots in Scotland, Nyangatom nomads in Ethiopia, Mentawai rain forest dwellers in Indonesia, the Saramaka descendants of African slaves in Suriname and Aranda hunter-gatherers in Australia.

Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Egypt will launch its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday, a move it says will improve its communications infrastructure and internet services and attract investment. Tiba-1 is due to launch at 2108 GMT on one of Europe's Arianespace rockets from a space center in French Guiana, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australia bushfire smoke shoots Sydney into top 10 global pollution index

The Australian state of New South Wales was gasping under the worst levels of air pollution ever recorded on Friday as smoke from widespread bushfires caused a spike in hospital visits and hazards including poor visibility for drivers. Sydn...

China raises estimate of economy's size following census

Beijing, Nov 22 AP Chinas economy was 2.1 bigger than earlier estimated, the government said Friday, revising the gross domestic product for 2018 to 91.93 trillion yuan 13.1 trillion based on results of a census. The National Bureau of Stat...

Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 22 AP A New Zealand jury on Friday found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane. Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting the man through the dating app Tinder, go...

Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha

Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odishas Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said. The profe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019