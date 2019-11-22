International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-S.Korea suspends move to end intelligence pact with Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:45 IST
UPDATE 2-S.Korea suspends move to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea suspended a decision to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Friday, just hours before it was due to go into effect, providing the first signs of compromise after several months of feuding over trade and historical grievances. The late change of heart announced by the presidential Blue House should be greeted with relief by South Korea and Japan's mutual ally, the United States.

U.S. officials have been pressuring the neighbours to set aside their differences over history to maintain the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), seen as an important element of trilateral security cooperation in Asia. "This government has decided to suspend our notice of Aug. 23 on the Korea-Japan intelligence agreement on the condition the agreement can be terminated at any time," said Kim You-geun, deputy director of South Korea's national security office.

"Japan has expressed its understanding," Kim said in a briefing. South Korea had given Japan notice in August that it would stop sharing intelligence after Japan imposed restrictions on the export to South Korea of materials necessary for its semiconductor and display industries.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said South Korea had made a "strategic decision" in sticking with the intelligence-sharing pact and that bilateral relations were vital. Japan's trade ministry said it hoped to hold talks with South Korea on export controls but it would not immediately put South Korea back on the trade "white list" that fast-tracks exports to the neighbouring country.

Speaking in Nagoya, where a G20 ministerial meeting was underway, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said security cooperation between the two countries was crucial. “My understanding is that the South Korean government took this strategic decision, given the current security environment," Motegi told reporters.

While the two U.S. allies are both concerned by China's increasing assertiveness in the region and the potential threat from North Korea, their relations remain troubled by grievances stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula. South Korea, which has said Japan must lift its trade restrictions, and Japan, which called for the security pact to be maintained, announced the developments hours before the pact was set to expire at midnight on Friday.

GSOMIA was sealed in 2016 after a years-long U.S. push for a better joint response to North Korea's growing military threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...

UPDATE 2-Few protesters left on trashed HK campus as siege nears end

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the sta...

Cricket-India pacers wreck Bangladesh on pink-ball debut

Indias three-pronged pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball to reduce Bangladesh to 73 for six in the first session on day one of the second and final tests on Friday.The heavily-lacquered ball dominated the bat after Bangladesh capta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019