UPDATE 3-Shattered expectations: Design questioned after Tesla truck launch

  Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:20 IST
UPDATE 3-Shattered expectations: Design questioned after Tesla truck launch
Image Credit: Pixabay

Tesla Inc's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street on Friday, sending the company's shares down more than 6%. In the much-anticipated unveiling to cheering fans late on Thursday, Tesla boss Elon Musk had taken aim at the design, power, and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle's windows backfired.

"Oh my fucking God, well, maybe that was a little too hard," Musk said, when his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, cracked the driver's side window with a metal ball in a series of pre-planned tests for the crowd. He allowed von Holzhausen another throw to the rear passenger window, only to see that crack as well.

"It didn't go through, so that's a plus side," Musk said, adding: "Room for improvement". The truck is the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery-electric car, into pickup trucks, America's most popular vehicles and a potentially huge new market as it strives to generate sustainable profits.

Musk singled out Ford's top-selling F-150 for comparison to highlight the capabilities of the Cybertruck, showing an edited video of the two vehicles in a back-to-back "tug-of-war" in which the Tesla truck wins. Some Wall Street analysts praised the launch on Friday but others doubted the futuristic design's mass appeal and shares in the electric car-maker were last down 6.5% at $331.98. Ford shares rose around 1%.

"Musk has been enthusiastic about his Blade Runner inspired design for months, but we were still surprised how futuristic he went with this one and believe it may shatter his dreams," Cowen analysts wrote in a note. "While we are pleased to see Tesla enter the most profitable segment of the North American passenger car market, we do not see this vehicle in its current form being a success."

"UGLY" Critics online also made fun of the space-craft style look.

"I wish Elon Musk hadn't blocked me on Twitter after I said his Mars colonization idea was dumb, so I could tell him how ugly his new #Cybertruck is," author @MarkDice, who has 1.5 million YouTube followers, tweeted. "Just make a normal truck," added another user.

With a starting price of $39,900, the Cybertruck takes aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits, while drawing familiar support from Tesla watchers online. "Yes, it looks like a retro version of the future. It's supposed to. The incredibly simple body lines will lead to incredibly simple manufacturing, while keeping the focus on its performance," said @AElchamaa

"Electric powertrains are not cheap, but this truck is giving you a lot of it for its money." To show off the robust design of the new pickup, Musk asked von Holzhausen to take a sledgehammer to the side of the vehicle, whose exterior will be made from the same stainless steel used in the Starship rocket developed by Musk's SpaceX aerospace company.

The crowd cheered when the hammer bounced off the surface without leaving a mark. But the supposedly tough windows shattered with just one hit.

"Never demonstrate something in a live audience, that you haven't tried repeatedly backstage," wrote another Twitter user, @DrBenH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

