New Tiaki summer campaign invites Kiwis, visitors to care for Aotearoa

The new Tiaki summer campaign follows the successful launch of Tiaki – Care for New Zealand to the industry in November 2018. 

Kelvin Davis said Tiaki is the result of government and industry taking action together to guide positive behavior and encourage visitors and Kiwis to care for Aotearoa. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)

Kiwi kids are asking New Zealanders and our international visitors to look after our home in a new campaign launched today by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

"Using the voice of our young people, this campaign invites all New Zealanders and international visitors to adopt the principles of Tiaki and act as guardians for New Zealand's special places," said Eugenie Sage.

"The campaign encourages care for land, sea, and nature, travelling with an open heart and mind, considering others and respecting the culture.

"By promoting responsible visitor behavior, Tiaki doesn't just grow protection and care for Aotearoa, it also fosters and preserves the welcoming, safe and spectacular experiences and manaakitanga or hospitality which New Zealand is famous for," said Eugenie Sage.

Kelvin Davis said Tiaki is the result of government and industry taking action together to guide positive behavior and encourage visitors and Kiwis to care for Aotearoa.

"Tiaki is an important step forward in making our shared commitment to sustainable tourism loud and clear," said Kelvin Davis.

"Since launching a year ago, Tiaki has had a fantastic start with worldwide coverage, millions of views and hundreds of New Zealand operators picking it up and sharing it with our visitors.

"Our Government is making good progress in our plan to ensure tourism growth benefits our people, economy and environment and Tiaki supports this work well. Now it's time to take its next step. Join us and follow the Tiaki Promise this summer," said Kelvin Davis.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

